FORT MOHAVE — Just as dessert follows dinner, the summer school program at Camp Mohave Elementary School gives children what they need first, then treats them to what they want.
Melinda Robbins, who coordinates the program, said a summer school day is divided into three blocks: one hour each of math and reading, then an hour of enrichment.
The latter is best described as “fun stuff.”
The enrichment choices include art, gardening, Lego engineering, computer science and Spanish.
On a recent day, children could be seen drawing “How to Train Your Dragon” characters, mixing water, glue and borax to make slime, and using computer code to make an on-screen character move and dance.
Fourth-grade teacher Melissa Ranoldo said the children learned about what using different water-to-borax ratios would mean for their final projects — more borax makes the substance stiffer, less makes it more pliable.
“I made slime, kind of,” said Reñe Prieto, who will enter fifth grade in the fall. “Then it turned into bouncy balls.”
Second-graders from Fort Mojave Elementary School also get to familiarize themselves with the CMES campus, which all third-graders in the Mohave Valley Elementary School District attend.
The summer school program also offers breakfast and lunch, Robbins said, and students are free to wear what they like, instead of the uniforms required during the school year.
She said being in summer school helps students retain what they learned the previous school year, and gives some children an opportunity to fill gaps in learning that built up during the year.
“Those still struggling with some concepts, they’re getting to solidify (their understanding of the material),” Robbins said. “And they have fun, so it helps them like school.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.