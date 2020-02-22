OATMAN — Excessive speed is a suspected factor in a fatal motorcycle accident that remains under investigation in Mohave Valley.
The Mohave County Sheriff’s office responded at 11:10 a.m. on Friday to the accident in the area of Milepost 22 on Oatman Highway.
“Upon arrival, a single male subject was located unresponsive on scene with no passengers,” said sheriff’s spokeswoman Anita Mortensen. She said Murray Brandt, 64, of Manitoba, Canada was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The motorcycle was traveling south on Oatman Highway from Oatman when it failed to negotiate a left curve in the roadway and drove into the shoulder,” Mortensen said. The motorcycle then struck a small, raised dirt berm which caused it to become airborne, throwing the driver from the seat. He landed several hundred feet away, Mortensen said.
Mortensen said there was no indication that Brandt tried to slow down or navigate the turn. She said he was not wearing a helmet and suffered severe head trauma.
