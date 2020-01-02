BULLHEAD CITY — The Mohave County School Superintendent’s Office will be providing a candidate packet for anyone interested in running for a seat on these school boards:
- Colorado River Union High School District Board—two seats, serving four-year terms each
- Mohave Valley Elementary School Board—three seats, serving four-year terms each
- Bullhead City Elementary School District Board—three seats, serving four-year terms each
- Topock Elementary School District Board—one seat, serving a four-year term.
Packets may be obtained online at mohavecounty.us. Go to “Departments,” click on “School Superintendent” and click on the School Board Candidate information button to get started.
Would-be candidates also can pickup packets at the county school superintendent’s office, 700 W. Beale St., in Kingman.
Once candidates have obtained enough signatures to be placed on the ballot, candidates may begin returning petitions to the county superintendent’s office starting on July 5 until Aug. 4 at 5 p.m.
These board elections will be held during the Nov. 3 general election and are nonpartisan seats.
For any candidate to get on the ballot it will require at least: 177 signatures for Colorado River Union High School District Board; 62 signatures for Mohave Valley Elementary School District Board; 107 signatures for Bullhead City Elementary School District Board; eight signatures for the Topock Elementary School District Board.
To run for a board seat you must be a registered voter and have lived in the district for at least one year. You may not have a direct member of your household (spouse) working for the district.
When picking up your packet, you must present your voter registration card to verify you are a registered voter living in the district.
Information for interested candidates can be found at mcss.k12.az.us, or call the Mohave County Educational Service Center at 928-753-0747.
One more opening will be on the November general ballot: Western Arizona Vocational Education District No. 50 will have one seat open for the Colorado River Region 1. This is for a single, four-year term. Each candidate for this board will need to obtain at least 353 signatures to get on the ballot. When picking up your packet you will need to present your voter registration card to verify you are a registered voter living in the district.
