BULLHEAD CITY — Two of the three candidates for Mohave County Sheriff participated in a candidate forum Monday night at the Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce.
About 100 people attended the question-and-answer event and heard from incumbent Sheriff Doug Schuster, seeking his second term in office, and challenger Michael Gannuscio.
Prepared questions were delivered by Larry Tunforss and John Pynakker. People in the audience were invited to write their own questions for Tunforss and Pynakker to read to the candidates.
Each man was asked about his background. Both were Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies and love their wives and families. Each would welcome an increase in the number of deputies to serve the widespread jurisdiction and understands the need for cooperation with the Mohave County Board of Supervisors — which controls the MCSO budget — and other law enforcement agencies within the county, such as city police departments.
Schuster spent 30 years with the MCSO and ran for sheriff in 2016 after retiring a year earlier. Gannuscio began his career with the MCSO in 2008 but was injured on the job. He went into the hay and feed business after that.
Schuster said there have been many positive developments at the MCSO since he assumed office in 2017, including decreased employee turnover, correction of employee salary compression, improved morale overall and increased public outreach and transparency. He pointed to reductions in property crimes as well as sexual assault and child molestation.
Gannuscio agreed with quite a few of Schuster’s answers during the forum but pointed to a need for deputies to wear body cameras while on patrol, as well as radar in all vehicles. Better interaction and improved responsiveness with residents in remote areas of the county also is important to achieve, he said, and further improving training and retention of employees is necessary, too.
Gannuscio also expressed concerns about some people in remote areas feeling disillusioned about the MCSO and not bothering to call for service. He talked about a man who had trouble with a repeat trespasser and said the deputy who responded didn’t leave the resident a contact card or case number to follow up.
“It makes people not want to call,” he said. “The man wanted to get a gun. ... I told him not to do anything dumb.”
Schuster responded by saying that residents who don’t receive a response should call command staff and express their displeasure. He also said that body cameras come with pros and cons.
“We have to prioritize,” Schuster said. “There’s an ongoing cost for data storage of hundreds of thousands of dollars a year.”
He said that the MCSO could pursue grant money to help pay for it but that it still needs to be determined how long the material needs to be stored.
Both men said they would like to see law enforcement personnel in the schools. Schuster said he would like to try out a program using retired officers who would report to the MCSO but be paid by the school districts.
“It would save a ton of money,” Schuster said.
Gannuscio said he would like to see more done to keep drugs and other contraband out of the county jail, including having a canine unit inside the facility searching for such items.
A third candidate, Edward McInerney, came to the event but told the forum organizers, #MakeBullheadBetter, he was dropping out of the race and supporting Gannuscio.
McInerney was considering dropping out in a video posted Sunday evening to his Facebook page.
The sheriff’s election is on the Aug. 4 Primary Election ballot. The voter registration deadline is July 6.
