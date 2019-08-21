BULLHEAD CITY — A car was heavily damaged but the driver apparently escaped serious injury after a collision with a burro Sunday night on the Bullhead Parkway.
According to police reports, a Honda Accord sustained significant damage when a burro strayed onto the parkway around 8:40 p.m. Sunday.
Police reported finding no burro on or near the roadway.
It’s the most recent in a string of vehicle-burro collisions along the parkway, an area frequented by the stray animals in their search for food and water.
There are warning signs along the parkway advising motorists to be alert to the possibility of burros in and around the roadway. Drivers are urged to use caution, especially at night.
