BULLHEAD CITY — The Mohave County Sheriff’s K-9 Foundation hosted another car show fundraiser over the weekend to raise money for the sheriff’s K-9 program.
The show was held at the parking lot of the CoVeu Drinkery and Eatery in Bullhead City, along the Colorado River on Clearwater Drive. A plethora of American muscle cars, custom cars, trucks and rat rods were on display.
Cars from the River Cruiserz, Pharaohs, and Thursday Night Garage Association car clubs were on hand to aid the foundation in garnering the funds needed to keep the K-9 program going. The program, which aids the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office in many ways, is funded fully by donations — including money generated in a variety of fundraisers, including area car shows.
K-9 Foundation board Ray McCool was on hand to oversee the show along with his son, Kelly McCool, and three other officers from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
Kelly McCool explained that the foundation and its benefactors do about 30 different events over the course of the year to keep the K-9 program funded. This was the third car show in the mix, following one in Fort Mohave and another in Laughlin. This was the first such show to be held at CoVeu, but likely will become a regular event on the schedule, McCool said.
He said the K-9 unit visits schools in the region,
The K-9 Foundation had a table set up to provide information on the program to the public. The Mohave County Search and Rescue Team also had a booth set up in the parking lot.
To find out more about the Mohave County Sheriff’s K-9 program or to donate to the Sheriff’s K-9 Foundation, go to https://mcsk9f.com. Residents can donate to the foundation on the website by clicking on the “donate” icon.
