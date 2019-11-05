FORT MOHAVE — The Mohave Country Sheriff’s K-9 Foundation recently hosted its annual car show fundraiser to help raise money for the sheriff’s K-9 program.
Sheriff Doug Schuster said he sees the K-9 program as an invaluable tool for deputies in the field to utilize, and one that saves lives and helps the department patrol the fifth-largest county (by area) in the United States.
Sgt. Kelly McCool had his partner, Chase, with him at the show and brought him out for the public and participants to see just what they are raising funds for. Chase paid close attention to McCool’s commands.
By early afternoon, the parking lot at Mohave Market Place in Fort Mohave was filled with classics, customs, rat-rods and vintage factory American muscle cars. More than 102 classic and custom vehicles, and hundreds of spectators from around the Tri-state converged on the show.
Schuster presented the “Sheriff’s Pick” plaque to Mohave Valley resident John Caponetto for his 1947 Willys wagon. Other winners included the “Mohave Market Place” plaque to Lake Havasu City resident Bill Ensley for his 1941 Ford Coupe, “Jerry Lakin” plaque to Fort Mohave resident Donald Fisher for his 1965 Ford Mustang, “Fort Mohave Fire District” plaque to Fort Mohave resident Ray Look for his 1965 Chevy Malibu, and “Southwest Blinds” plaque to Bullhead City resident Kenny Gray for his 1934 Ford four-door.
More than $10,000 was generated from the car show and will be used for training, purchase of the dogs, food, vet care (medications and severe-injury health insurance), all other associated costs including specialized equipment and training certificates for the Mohave County Sheriff’s K-9 Program.
The MCSO K-9 Program receives no funding from the State of Arizona or Mohave County government, including the Sheriff’s Office. It operates solely on donations from businesses and concerned citizens who want to help make the K-9 program a success and from revenue generated by fundraising ventures.
Anyone seeking to donate directly to the foundation can go to its website at mcsk9f.com/donate to do so. All donations are tax-deductible.
