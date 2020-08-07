BULLHEAD CITY — The stripers still are running — and being caught — up and down the Colorado River.
And some catfish also are being taken.
“We are having a good run on the striped bass this year,” said Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City. “Here below Davis Dam, along the shores for the beautiful Colorado River, the stripers are being found in our anglers’ favorite fishing holes. To add to that, these fish are all over the place, up and down the river, and anglers are catching limits of stripers, which is 10 each.
“Our anglers are having the most luck in catching the stripers in the 1- to 3-pound range. It’s most the trout-sized fish that are getting to the bait first with anchovies working the best. If you are getting bits and not hook-up, try using a size 2 hook as that will work for the larger fish also but easier to catch the smaller ones.
“A reminder that there are some larger fish out there, so have a good knot and check your drag.”
The catfish news was welcomed.
“I do have some news from up on Lake Mohave about some catfish action,” Braun said. “Our local angler, Steve Armstrong, was using cheese to land his channel cat. Steve’s fish weighed in at 5.80 pounds and was 25 inches long. He was on the Nevada side above the power lines.”
Sticking with Lake Mohave, Braun said, “I am still getting reports of the smallmouth bass being taken by various plastics with the Z-Man TRDs in the TubeZ or the Finesse worm and the Jack Hammer doing well. The striper bite by the dam is picking up some.”
Back to the catfish.
“I also have some channel catfish news from below the dam in the Rotary Park area,” he said. “Gray Reed was fishing from his Jet Ski and landed a 7.46-pound cat at 261⁄4 inches. Gray’s preferred bait of choice, yep, anchovies.”
Braun said he hopes the locals will take advantage of the reopening of local parks and beaches to get in some fishing.
“The good news we now have our fishing spots back open on the weekends for that evening cast,” he said. “We hope this helps for now and we hope to see you in soon to share that catch and story.”
To contact Braun, visit Riviera Marina, 520 Riviera Blvd. in Bullhead City, or call 928-763-8550.
