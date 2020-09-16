Contributed
BULLHEAD CITY — The City of Bullhead City is partnering with the U.S. Census Bureau to host Census 2020 Weekend on Friday and Saturday at Smith’s Drug & Food, Southern Maid Donuts, Donuts to Go and Best Buy Market.
If you have not completed your 2020 Census, swing by one of the Census 2020 Weekend booths and let the friendly and helpful Census staff assist you and receive complimentary goodies.
If you like coffee and donuts, swing by Southern Maid Donuts or Donuts to Go from 6 to 9 a.m. Friday or Saturday and get a free cup of coffee and a glazed donut when you complete your Census on site.
If you’d rather go later in the day, be sure to stop by Smith’s Food & Drug or Best Buy Market between noon and 8 p.m. on Friday or 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday. If you complete your Census on site you’ll receive a free $10 gift card or coupon to use at the store.
Getting an accurate count of everyone who lives in the Bullhead City is so important. The census helps inform how billions of dollars in federal funds are spent every year for services that are critical to all of us, including hospitals, health clinics and emergency response. Bullhead City also receives state shared revenues solely based on population counts. Parks, youth sports, police, schools and other important community services rely on population counts.
Please respond at https://2020census.gov/?fbclid=IwAR2bEVjJfsmuQBqFPv22i3QOIzQg3RTWSyq9RXgMc5MDVmykaSS1sVF3Moc or visit one of the Census 2020 Weekend booths.
“Be Counted Bullhead City.”
