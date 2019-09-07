BULLHEAD CITY — The Census is coming, the Census is coming.
Preparations for Census 2020 in Bullhead City have begun and are expected to continue through October.
Census workers, who will identify themselves as a Census Bureau employee and produce an official government ID badge, will be visiting Bullhead City neighborhoods in an attempt to complete the 24th United States Census. As required by the U.S. Constitution, an official census has been conducted every 10 years since 1790.
Residents may request to see a photo ID from another source, such as a driver license, to confirm their identity.
The census is used to determine each state’s population and, in turn, determine the number of seats for each state in the U.S. House of Representatives. State and local officials also use census courts to redraw boundaries for congressional, legislative and school districts.
The census also is used as a basis for the distribution of federal funds for many programs at both the state and local level.
That’s why Bullhead City officials are hoping for complete cooperation from local residents to ensure an accurate count.
“Everyone who lives or will be in Bullhead City on April 1, 2020, needs to be counted,” Bullhead City Mayor Tom Brady said. “For everyone not counted in Bullhead City, millions of dollars will be diverted to other communities who have an accurate count. Money generated through the census count will help us maintain and improve our roads, schools, public transportation and attract future development to the area.”
Census workers knock on doors and ask a few simple questions to verify the address and any additional living quarters on the property for inclusion in the census.
In-field address canvassing improves and refines the Census Bureau’s address list of households nationwide, which is necessary to deliver invitations to respond to the Census. The address list plays a vital role in ensuring a complete and accurate count of everyone. This is a normal part of the 2020 Census preparation and data collection process.
The 2020 Census officially starts counting people this coming January. Most households in the country will start receiving invitations to respond online, by phone or by mail in March.
For more information on address canvassing, go to the Census Bureau website at www.census.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.