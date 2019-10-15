BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce recently handed out its annual awards and announced its new board appointees at its annual dinner.
Joining the board for 2019-20 are Mike Stenger, of Western Arizona Regional Medical Center; Brenda Fury, of Matt Manners/Colorado River Women’s Council; Karen Summitt, of Summitt’s River Realty; and Rick Campos, of Mohave Electric Cooperative. Stenger and Campos are new to the chamber board; Fury and Summitt were reappointed.
John Pynakker, president and CEO of the Bullhead Area Chamber, served as master of ceremonies and gave his “state of the chamber” address, noting that the business organization has added 80 new members over the past year.
He also said the chamber enjoys a 95% retention rate. He credited Tina Paden with helping accomplish that through upgrades to the chamber’s social media presence, including the chamber website, Facebook and other information outlets.
Pynakker listed several repairs and improvements at the chamber building at Bullhead Community Park, thanking Mehdi Azarmi of Fairway Constructors and Los Matadores de Bullhead City, as well as Mayor Tom Brady and city staff, for facilitating the improvements, permits and approvals for work that was completed.
Jessica McGuire was named the 2018-19 member of the year, capping a line of awards presented at the event.
Other award winners were The Guardian Foundation, represented by CJ Kelly, Robert Brandefine and David Lipinksi, recognized for its outstanding public service with the Bullhead City homeless population; Azarmi and Fairway Constructors, recognized for his tenure on the board of directors; Larry Tunforss, recognized as outgoing chairman of the Chamber Ambassadors; Mohave Electric Cooperative, represented by CEO Tyler Carlson, as Chamber Business Member of the Year; McGuire, of Anderson Auto Group, as Chamber Individual Member of the Year; and Larry Pence and Jeannine Pelchat, co-winners of the Jan Barrios Ambassador of the Year Award.
Carlson said he — and MEC — appreciated the recognition but added, “We don’t do this for this kind of stuff. We do this because we believe in the community, we live in this community, we work in this community.”
Pynakker, in announcing McGuire as the individual member of the year winner, said she earned it because she has “gone out on her own to begin doing things, creating things, to help the chamber and the community.”
“Time and time again, when the chamber needed her, she stepped up.”
