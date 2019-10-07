BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce recently held a pirate-themed party for the residents of the Sunridge Village Assisted Living and Memory Care facility in Bullhead City.
The chamber has hosted several of the themed events at various locations in Bullhead City and surrounding area and they are always a popular evening for all.
In this case the residents of Sunridge Village got a real kick out of getting to dress the part in pirate costume as did the staff and chamber members in attendance. The event included a catered dinner, a raffle with multiple prizes for the residents to win as well as a DJ and an outdoor cornhole game set up.
Chaz Martinez, a chamber board member from Talas Harbor-Bullhead City Hospital, and Bullhead City Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO John Pynakker were on hand with the many chamber members to help host the event.
The staff and several of the residents donned piratewear for the evening and had a good evening of frivolity, good food and conversation with people from outside the facility.
