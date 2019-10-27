LAUGHLIN — The Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce went across the river to host a mixer on the Nevada side at the Avi Resort and Casino last Thursday. Chamber President John Pynakker and company were on hand for the evening’s festivities and fun was the main course.
A buffet was provided by Avi Executive Chef Klaus Bacchle, which included bacon-wrapped artichoke hearts, fruit balls and a host of breads among other delicacies.
Bullhead City Mayor Tom Brady was on hand to speak to attendees and have a brief moment of fun as well. The chamber’s best were all on hand from Pynnaker to the chamber’s newest employee, Tina Paden, who has been a trememdous asset in her brief time helming the chamber’s social media and website, bringing it to number one in visits over all in the region.
Cindy Head was on hand as well, along with Chaz Martinez among the many members who showed up at the Avi.
Business cards were collected and drawn for door prizes which included concert tickets, drink coolers and Avi packages, along with the usual swag offered at the door check-in which was all Avi-oriented.
The mixer lasted a couple hours, during which the chamber members got to let their hair down and relax after a full day which included a four-hour luncheon seminar on the ABC’s of Chamber success hosted earlier that day at the Riverside, and a Chamber meeting after that.
