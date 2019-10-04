KINGMAN — A man who threatened Bullhead City police officers with a knife faces up to 22 years in prison following convictions on all counts at trial in Kingman.
The Mohave County Superior Court jury deliberated about 30 minutes Wednesday before finding Christopher Chambers, 42, guilty of aggravated assault, criminal damage and burglary.
Prosecutor Jaimye Ashley told the jury that officers responding to a burglary in progress found Chambers with a folding knife. He was Tased and taken into custody when he refused commands to drop the weapon.
Defense attorney Adam Zickerman urged the jury to acquit his client of assault because he said Chambers didn’t charge or lunge at the officers.
“That’s not aggravated assault folks,” Zickerman said. “It might be disorderly conduct at best.”
Zickerman said the jury should acquit on the criminal damage count because it could not be proved that he kicked in the door. Zickerman said theft intent is a component of burglary and the charge should be ignored because Chambers didn’t take anything from the home.
