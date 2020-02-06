KINGMAN — A 19-year prison term has been ordered for a Bullhead City man who broke into a home and assaulted an officer who showed up to investigate.
Judge Billy Sipe sentenced Christopher Chambers, 43, at the Mohave County Courthouse.
“I cannot take back what I’ve done. I can only accept responsibility,” Chambers told the Judge. “I apologize profusely.”
Prosecutor Jaimye Ashley told the jury last fall that officers responding to a burglary in progress in April, 2018 found Chambers in possession of a folding knife. She said he was Tased and taken into custody when he refused commands to drop the weapon.
A burglary victim told the court that she and her husband are negatively impacted forever by the break in.
“I can’t sleep without the lights on and when I come home I wonder whose in my house,” she told Billy Sipe.
The jury found Chambers guilty of burglary, aggravated assault and criminal damage. Sipe ordered 101⁄2 years for the assault and 81⁄2 years for the burglary, while running a six-month sentence for criminal damage concurrent to the burglary count.
Chambers was given credit for 650 days already spent in jail.
