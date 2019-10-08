KINGMAN — Monday’s change of plea hearing for a Kingman man charged with second-degree murder was postponed.
Mohave County Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle granted a defense motion to allow Bradley Stumpf, 32, to have a preliminary mental health examination.
Court records show Stumpf told Arizona Department of Public Safety investigators that he had been hearing voices for months when he confessed in the February killing of Jason McCafferty, 46. The pair were returning from a survey work detail in Phoenix when McCafferty was shot and killed in a vehicle at the Interstate 40 Stockton Hill Road off-ramp.
Records show Stumpf claimed McCafferty had been yelling at him during the drive. Stumpf fled on foot and took refuge in a Kingman residence after the shooting, telling one witness that McCafferty killed himself.
Another witness, whose name is redacted from court records, told DPS that between the shooting and his arrest that “Stumpf was acting very erratic and at one point was laying on the floor in the fetal position saying ‘just kill me, just kill me,’ ” the affidavit said.
The woman told investigators that Stumpf claimed he had an infection in his head and wanted to be checked into a mental hospital.
