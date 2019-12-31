BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave Community College, the Colorado River Union High School District and the Bullhead City Elementary School district all hired new leaders in 2019.
Stacy Klippenstein became the sixth president of MCC in July after he was hired in the spring to replace Michael Kearns, who retired. Diana Stithem served as interim president for five months before Klippenstein took the reins.
“I am honored to be part of this commitment and will work tirelessly to uphold the mission, vision and values of this great institution,” Klippenstein said through a news release from MCC announcing his hiring. “I am extremely grateful for this opportunity and excited to join the Mohave Community College family. It is evident that MCC cares about student success and building strong community partnerships.”
Klippenstein came to MCC from Miles Community College in Miles City, Montana. He was selected from a field of 51 applicants after advancing to a group of four finalists that were involved in on-campus interviews and public meet-and-greet sessions.
The two Bullhead City-based public school districts, meanwhile, sought separate superintendents after the reassignment of Riley Frei, who served as superintendent for both CRUHSD and BCESD, and the June 30 retirement of Supt. Benje Hookstra, who became superintendent of both following Frei’s reassignment and eventual resignation.
Todd Flora was hired in March as superintentend of CRUHSD schools while Carolyn Stewart was selected about a month later as superintendent of the elementary school district.
Flora, previously education program specialist with the Arizona Department of Education’s satellite office in Flagstaff, was one of 12 candidates for the CRUHSD position and one of two men to meet district personnel, the public and CRUHSD board members.
For Stewart, it was a return to the local K-8 school district. She previously served as principal at Coyote Canyon and Desert Valley elementary schools and the former Bullhead City Junior High. Stewart was one of seven applicants and two finalists considered for the job.
All three educators officially began their new assignments July 1 although all three were in their new jobs well before their contracts began.
