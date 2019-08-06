BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Elementary School District starts the 2019-2020 school year with several new faces — and a few familiar faces in new places — among its senior leadership.
Carolyn Stewart took over as superintendent July 1. She replaced Benje Hookstra, who retired.
Jennifer Lott, formerly principal at Sunrise Elementary School, has taken over as district curriculum director. She replaced another retiree, Cynthia Neuzil.
Lott originally was hired by Stewart as a kindergarten teacher and then was her assistant principal before moving to Sunrise for the 2008-2009 school year.
Christopher Roy takes over for Lott at Sunrise. He was assistant principal at Sunrise and Desert Valley Elementary, and has served as a second-grade teacher and instructional coach.
Roy’s new assistant principal is Georgianne Pope, who recently retired as principal of Morongo Valley (California) Elementary School. She and her family already had relocated to the Tri-state when the Sunrise position opened.
“This is the most cohesive and experienced leadership team in my memory,” said Stewart, who rejoined the district as superintendent after a four-year retirement following 26 years as a BCESD principal. “It is a good balance of internal promotion and external new blood and experience.”
Fox Creek Junior High also has a new principal. Melissa Bond left a long-time management position with American Express for a career in education.
Bond first taught math in suburban Phoenix. She most recently was principal of Center of Excellence High School in Phoenix.
Bond also has supervised new teachers, at the Mary Lou Fulton Teacher College at Arizona State University. Last year, she earned a doctorate in organizational leadership from Grand Canyon University.
Bond succeeds Jon Jones, who retired.
Her new assistant principal is another long-term BCESD employee, Les Eastman. Eastman taught at Fox Creek, Bullhead City Junior High School and Bullhead City Middle School, where he taught math last year. He follows Scott Lindsey, who moved out of the area.
Tim Mitchell has transferred to Desert Valley School as assistant principal. He has held similar roles at Sunrise and Bullhead City Junior High, as well as teaching at Mohave High School.
