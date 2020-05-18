BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Council meets at 5:30 p.m. today.
The meeting room, 1255 Marina Blvd., will be set up with just 10 chairs for spectators to watch the proceedings. The number of city officials also is expected to be kept to a minimum with some council members and city staff participating electronically.
People are encouraged to watch the meeting as it streams live at Bullheadcity.com or on TV4.
People seeking to speak to the council as part of the Call to the Public and as items come up during the meeting can watch from outside the chamber where at least one big-screen television will be set up.
All of these precautions are to lessen the chance of people contracting COVID-19.
At the start of the meeting will be a presentation of military banners by Cindy Frizelle of Tri-State Military Moms, Inc. No other members of the group will be there as part of the effort to keep the number of people in the chamber small.
Animal Code update
Proposed changes in the code would target dog owners who violate the code more than once by having a dog at large. Repeating this type of code violation could result in a fine and criminal penalties.
This would reverse changes made to the code in 2018 that made some violations, such as dog at large, not include the possibility of jail time.
Another revision would be no longer require cats to be licensed.
The staff report noted that vaccination requirements and the limit on the number of dogs and cats at one’s residence will remain the same.
Holiday Inn Express
Before the meeting will be an executive session to obtain legal advice about “leases for and the pending hotel(s) development” in the 1300 block of Silver Creek Road.
This is scheduled to begin at 4:15 p.m. and is closed to the public.
The matter is on the regular meeting agenda as well, however. Council members will consider putting the land up for auction with a minimum bid of $170,000.
Lamont Companies is amid construction of a Holiday Inn Express on the city-owned land. The lease agreement between the city and Lamont has different project stipulations than what Lamont now plans for the site.
Lamont offered to buy the property from the city last fall.
Agreement with law enforcement
Council members will be asked to approve a memorandum of understanding between the city and Bullhead City Fraternal Order of Police Officers Association.
It would take effect July 1 and end June 30, 2021.
Among compensation and benefits agreed on by both parties are: a 1.6% cost of living adjustment for both sworn and dispatch employees; a $250 uniform allowance for purchase of authorized safety glasses; and a process to plan and allocate preplanned overtime assignments.
The entire MOU is 19 pages long.
Municipal Pool
Resurfacing of the city’s Municipal Pool ended up costing more than originally planned so council members are being asked to approve the additional amount of $22,311.
The project was budgeted for up to $60,000 but no one submitted a bid to do the job last year.
Three companies were asked to submit bids. The lowest bid came from Aquatic Pools for $82,311. Baron Landscape & Pools asked for $127,123 and Lockman Pools requested $172,500, according to the staff report.
The work was completed May 5.
Fee changes
Among fee changes proposed to take effect July 1 include seeking refundable deposits on each ball field and facility being reserved. The city code only specifies one $250 refundable deposit for all sites being reserved.
Suddenlink Community Center and Senior Center reservations will go up for use of some locations.
So will the Planning and Zoning Department’s Impost Fee: It will increase from 0.1583 to 0.1608 per 1,000 gallons.
City Manager’s report
City Manager Toby Cotter is scheduled to provide information about COVID-19, Census 2020, Municipal Court, Colorado River level fluctuations and the 2020-21 city budget.
