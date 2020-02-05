BULLHEAD CITY — Charges against a volunteer assistant coach for the Mohave High School girls wrestling team regarding sexual conduct with a minor have been dismissed.
Deven Brenden Lobato, 20, had been charged with 14 counts of sexual conduct with a minor. All 14 charges were dismissed Tuesday at the request of the Mohave County Attorney’s Office by Judge John Moss in Bullhead City Justice Court.
Lobato was arrested Jan. 24 after Bullhead City Police Department detectives learned that he had been in a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old female athlete. The age of consent in Arizona is 18.
He resigned from his position as volunteer assistant coach; Colorado River Union High School District officials began a formal termination process following Lobato’s resignation.
A Mohave County grand jury declined to indict Lobato, apparently deciding the offenses did not reach the level of criminal charges, and the Mohave County Attorney’s Office dismissed all 14 complaints.
A motion to dismiss was filed Tuesday; Moss approved the motion.
Lobato, who made his initial appearance on the charges on Jan. 25, had been free on bond since Jan. 28.
