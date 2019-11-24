BULLHEAD CITY — The Hakuna Matata Children’s Choir from Kenya wowed and buoyed members of Community Lutheran Church on Sunday.
The youths sing, dance and are accompanied by a drummer as they tell stories of faith and resilience.
For example, one of the songs was named “Testimony.”
The Swahili phrase “hakuna matata” means “there are no troubles.” It was popularized in English by the 1994 Disney movie “The Lion King,” in which the phrase was translated as “no worries.”
Hope United Methodist Church co-sponsored the performances with Community Lutheran. The group performed for the Methodists on Saturday and at Mohave Accelerated Learning Center last week.
The choir is part of Connect with a Child, a sponsorship program aimed at helping impoverished Kenyan youths. All of its child performers have been sponsored by different families who gave them the opportunity to better their futures through education and development of a positive attitude within a Christian environment.
Along with providing hope and education, these efforts are meant to break the cycle of poverty, said Pastor Tom Abungu, founder of Connect with a Child. He spoke to parishioners at the two local churches before and during the choir performances.
“Education is the only way to say goodbye to a slummy way of life,” Abungu said.
He noted that for Kenyan children and youths who are profoundly poor that often means that they aren’t able to go to school but also “not always being assured meals” and often “sleeping outside.”
Abungu himself grew up in a Nairobi slum. He was fortunate enough to be paired by a ministry group with an American family who sponsored him and allowed him to pursue an education.
He returned to his old neighborhood more than a decade ago and began helping children and youths there. Connect with a Child has since assisted more than 1,000 children in attending primary and high schools. Youths have earned vocational training and even complete university degrees with help from Abungu’s organization.
There are schools in Kenya, but even public schools require families to pay for their children to attend. And when a child from one of those slums loses their parents, they are unlikely to receive any inheritance to pay for further schooling, he said.
The choir is in the middle of lengthy tour that began in September and continues into February. The goal is to raise enough money to build a dormitory to accommodate 360 girls.
The four-story building is expected to cost Connect with a Child $670,000 to complete.
Providing orphaned and needy Kenyan girls a stable place to live and study will keep them from having to be out on the streets as well as allow them to become educated so they can have a chance at a better future, Abungu explained.
The organization also explains that having a stable home better ensures that girls don’t end up becoming pregnant or contracting HIV/AIDS.
Since 2012, Connect with a Child has provided underprivileged girls with 3 million sanitary supplies. Having such items also helps them continue to attend school.
The organization also has drilled wells to provide water to more than 60,000 Kenyans who had been living without a clean drinking water source.
Community Lutheran Pastor Tim Eighmy explained that the performance was part of the worship service emphasizing hope and renewal. It was Christ the King Sunday.
“These children can put a smile on your face,” said Linda Miller, who assisted in bringing the choir to the area. “Their performance goes straight to your heart.”
Members of both churches provided the youths and their adult chaperones with places to stay while here, including Miller, who said she found the entire experience educational and fun.
“Once in a lifetime, you get to see something like that,” Buddy Rehm, a Community Lutheran member, said afterward.
One woman attended performances by the choir on Saturday and Sunday.
“It was moving, inspiring — I can’t get enough,” said Dawn Gaffney of Fort Mohave.
Connect with a Child also was selling merchandise to fundraise, along with accepting donations.
The organization is based in Nairobi but also can be reached by telephone in Thief River Falls, Minnesota. For details about the choir and the organization, go to https://connectwithachild.org.
