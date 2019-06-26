BULLHEAD CITY — The Ghost Light Children’s Theater Company is preparing for its show “Twelve Angry Pigs” written by Wade Bradford, to be presented at 6 p.m. Friday.
The play will be held at the Suddenlink Center, 2380 Third St., in Rooms 705/706.
“The play is an adorable adaptation of the ’50s classic ‘12 Angry Men’ that starred Henry Fonda,” said Dianne MacKenzie, Ghost Light Children’s Theater director. “Basically, the 12 pigs are going to determine the fate of the Big Bad Wolf and it’s got a lot of really cute humor. It’s giving them the opportunity to showcase a lot of things like emotion and interactions.”
The play is the culmination of the Ghost Light Children’s Theater Company Summer Theater Camp being held this week.
“This year, we have 14 and they are a great bunch of kids who have lots of energy, excitement and talent,” said MacKenzie. “The camp itself, we are actually doing fourth through eighth grade. We decided to take a specific age group because it’s easier to find proper plays and performance material to fit the specific niche,” MacKenzie continued. “The theater company itself is going to be everybody: three and four years of if we need them up to 18 years old.”
With the summer camp being only five days long, MacKenzie said that the children are practicing hard each day.
“We are trying to focus on their acting skills by giving them the skills to be quick on their feet and be good listeners,” said MacKenzie. “We are also giving them a little taste of what they can do. Today, they made their costumes; they are very complex costumes but they made them.”
The camp was offered free of charge for families that wanted to have their children in a theater group.
“We are all-volunteer and we were able to offer this camp for free because the River City Community Players decided to underwrite the program 100 percent,” said MacKenzie. “We wanted everyone to be able and experience this program.”
MacKenzie said plans are for the camp to be two weeks long next year.
“We hope to grow the group every year going forward,” she said. “We hope to grow to a full actual producing children’s theater company with a season of their own.”
For more information on Ghost Light Children’s Theater Company, email GhostlightRCCTP@yahoo.com or find the group on Facebook by searching for Ghost Light Children’s Theater Company.
To watch the full interview with MacKenzie scan the QR code or go to the Mohave Valley Daily News’ YouTube channel: Mohave Valley Daily News.
