BULLHEAD CITY — Extra chairs needed to be brought into the room so that everyone could have a seat at the production of “Twelve Angry Pigs” by the Ghost Light Children’s Theater Company.
The performance of “Twelve Angry Pigs,” written by Wade Bradford, was the final day of the Children’s Theater Summer Camp held at Suddenlink Center from June 24-28.
“Twelve Angry Pigs”, a spoof of the film “Twelve Angry Men,” examines the case against the Big Bad Wolf and the Three Little Pigs. During the play, the pigs argue whether or not the Big Bad Wolf is guilty.
“They did a great job for just have a week prep,” said Jim Cox.
“I thought it was great,” said Suzi Hebbert. “I’m glad that someone is doing (this) because we need more good activities and this is one of them.”
“I was amazed and I thought it was wonderful,” said Terri Sponder.
Throughout the play, there were parts that had the crowd laughing at the dialoge between the pigs and how the lines were delivered.
“While we were practicing, we had different kids go with our counselors and some worked on reaction, others delivery, and others worked on projection,” said Dianne MacKenzie, Ghost Light Children’s Theater Company director. “I really am impressed with them because they all took the challenge and almost all of them had their lines memorized. We only had three using scripts, even though they were ready to go without it but I didn’t want to stress them out.”
Before the performance, MacKenzie said that they ran through the play three times and one of those times came on the day of the performance with a small crowd in the room.
“We talked about waiting for the crowd to laugh before continuing with the lines,” said MacKenzie. “So when we had our last run through we had a couple of people in here so they could get used to having the crowd laughing. I really think that helped because they weren’t caught off guard with the laugh tonight.”
At the end of the performance, MacKenzie thanked everyone for coming, thanked Suddenlink Center for providing the room for a good price and all the places that helped with food during the week and others.
“I would also like to thank Haley Baumgardner, Keara Henery, Karen Baudouine and our three counselors, Kendall Hernandez, Emily Cox and Kaydin Enrico,” said MacKenzie
