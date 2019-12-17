BULLHEAD CITY — It’s not every day that you get to be in a nationally televised game show but that’s exactly what happened to the leadership of the Ghost Light Children’s Theater, the local children’s theater of Bullhead City.
Dianne MacKenzie, Doreen Hansen, Haley Baumgardner and a former board member were on the television game show “America Says,” aired on the Game Show Network.
“I had signed up about a year ago for a casting call website and I got an email out of the blue one day about the game show,” said MacKenzie. “It said that if I was interested to send my name and they would let us know and I didn’t hear anything for months. Then out of the blue, I got this email letting me know that I had to get a team together and the auditions were in Las Vegas in four days.”
MacKenzie said that when she signed up, her initial thought was that it would be fun for her family to do together. However, since her family is spread all over the United States it was hard for them to get together in under four days.
“I tried to connect it to the theater and I started to contact people from the theater,” said MacKenzie. “When we decided to go ahead, and we all agreed that when we played the game and if we had the opportunity to win, we would donate all the money to the children’s theater.”
A few weeks later, MacKenzie got the notice that their group had made it to the next round.
“As the team captain, I had a phone interview with the executive producer of the game show,” said MacKenzie. “We talked a lot about the children’s theater, why we were doing this and how we all knew each other. He told me that we had a great hook and that this was a great thing that we were doing.”
MacKenzie said that at the last minute one of their team members had to drop out so at the very last minute they had to get a new team member.
When they finally got their team together the group drove down to Burbank, California, and they had to show up at 10 a.m.
“We were sequestered at the studio,” said MacKenzie. “They had a big warehouse and had it curtained off in different areas and they put different teams in different cubicles.”
“We had to take five outfits and they picked what we were going to wear and a couple of hours later, we were called into makeup and then we made our way to hair,” said Hansen. “When you go out, you stand there in line and they mic you and check your hair and check your makeup. It was a very neat experience.”
Hansen and MacKenzie both agreed that being on a game show was an item in their bucket list that they could check off.
“When we went to California, we didn’t even know if we were going to be taping or not because the decision was going to be made that day,” said MacKenzie. “We had a couple of practice rounds while the executive producers were watching and from there they decided who was going to be taping. What I’ve told friends and family who knew that we were going to be on the game show but didn’t know the outcome, was that it is a whole lot easier sitting on a couch in your living room to win these games than it is when you are there.”
The host of America Says on the Game Show Network is John Michael Higgins, who has worked on different movies and shows including “Pitch Perfect,” “The Breakup” and “Happily Divorced.”
“He was so personable and one of the funny things that I think we took away with us was that he has a theater background who started as a child actor in theater,” said MacKenzie. “Every team gets a little conversation with the host so they (the producers) told us that we have to keep him on track. Because the minute that you say children and theater, he’s going to want to talk to you for hours.”
“So they said cut him off, it’s not rude and you need to do it,” said Hansen.
MacKenzie said that they didn’t win but even though they went to Burbank on their own dime, they would do it again.
“We went in with the intentions of trying to get this children’s theater off the ground,” said MacKenzie. “That’s what it was all about and that’s what’s still the main goal of everything that we are doing.”
“We had brilliant moments during the game and we had moments that weren’t so great as well,” said Hansen.
Hansen said that even though they didn’t win any money, they would do it again for exposure for the children’s theater.
“There are people in Bullhead City that watch that show religiously and they are going to see that we have a children’s theater in town,” said Hansen. “It will bring exposure and it will bring attention to the children’s theater for this area.”
MacKenzie said that the executive board of the children’s theater is working hard on fundraising for the theater.
“If we would have won it would have solved a lot of our problems,” said MacKenzie. “But we are so dedicated that we are willing to suffer any slight embarrassment that might come from people watching this show when it airs to do what we can to have people know that we exist and help us any way they can.”
During the taping of the show, MacKenzie and Hansen were able to see a little bit of the behind the scenes of how television production works.
“If I could have shadowed the wardrobe lady all day, I would have loved to do that,” said MacKenzie. “I would have loved to pick her brain because she had you line up and have you holding up clothes and telling you what you need to wear. There was a very specific look that they wanted when you were on stage and she was amazing at that. The stage manager also stood out to me because a stage manager is supposed to take control of everything that goes on once the production starts. And once the production started, she was the woman in charge so I think seeing her work in that aspect was impressive.”
At the moment Ghost Light Children’s Theater is auditioning for its production of “Tinker Bell.”
“We want to put on a performance that we can be proud of, the kids can be proud of the and the community,” said MacKenzie. “And as much as I hate to say it, it takes money to have a children’s theater and we are working hard on that,” MacKenzie continued. “More important than all of that is what we have seen happen to the children’s life because of their participation. It’s too important not to work hard for it.”
Auditions for “Tinker Bell” are going to be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 1107 Hancock Road. The production of “Tinker Bell” is scheduled for March 13 and 14 at Mohave High School.
