BULLHEAD CITY — The story of Tinker Bell came to life in the latest production of Ghost Light Children’s Theater.
The production of “Tinker Bell,” by Patrick Flynn and based on the world of J.M. Barrie, was performed recently in the Mohave High School Auditorium.
“The format itself is the story of Peter Pan but from Tinker Bell’s perspective,” said Dianne Makenzie, director. “You get to find out about her jealousy and about her emotions and the lack of her ability to control her emotions. The underlying story is learning that, no matter what happened, your friends are still your friends.”
This is the second production for Ghost Light Children’s Theater but this was its first full public production.
“The first production we did was at the end of our theater summer camp so this was our actual first big production,” said Mackenzie.
Some of the cast members for “Tinker Bell” were graduates from the theater summer camp.
“I’ve got five that were at camp who joined us and the rest of the 20 were all new faces,” said Mackenzie. “There are a few things that first-time performers don’t know and it doesn’t matter what age they are so you help correct those things, but they are real pros. I’ll tell you what, these kids had lines learned way before adults ever would have. I mean, these kids were practically off book in a few weeks.”
The cast had rehearsal schedule in January and February before the performance at MHS. It showed during the play as the cast members were proficient with their lines, were in their spots and delivered each line with confidence that was surprising for such young actors.
The crowd responded accordingly.
“We are very happy with the support we received,” said Makenzie. “The kids were fabulous and everyone was surprised at what a professional and well-performed show it was. We strive to provide the highest quality entertainment and we know that age doesn’t limit us.”
Makenzie said that they are eager to move on to the next project, a drama camp that is being co-sponsored by Bullhead City Parks and Recreation. The camp is scheduled for June 15-26; it is free but slots are limited. They also are planning a full regular season.
