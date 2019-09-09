FORT MOHAVE — The Mohave Valley United Methodist Church has created a memorial grant that allows local schools to pay for classroom items.
Church members are doing this to honor the memory of Linda Grade, the former treasurer for the church. She died in January.
During a service early this year in her memory, Pastor Gene Stouffer said people adored Grade because of “her smile, her hats, her personality, her love.”
He said Grade enjoyed volunteering; Backpack Buddies Dress for Success was among her favorite projects. It provides area youths from low-income families with school supplies, clothing and personal items so they can start school with everything they need to do their best.
“She advocated for the church to do some things in education,” Stouffer said.
The church doesn’t want money donated for its grant program by the public. The grant program is meant to inspire other individuals and businesses to help educate local students.
“We’re aiming at people who believe they aren’t financially able to support education,” Stouffer said. “We’re looking for others to donate to local schools in a similar fashion.”
He recommended that donations be given directly to a local school district. Mohave Valley United Methodist Church’s program is for schools in the Mohave Valley Elementary School District to assist in learning by students in kindergarten-eighth grades.
The three recipients for the church’s grant program each will receive $400.
- Keren Walker, Camp Mohave Elementary School, will use the money to offset costs of a comprehensive year-long reading program for third graders.
- Baldwin Gutierrez, Mohave Valley Junior High School, will use the money to pay for interactive science notebooks for seventh and eighth graders.
- Kandice Nichols, Fort Mohave Elementary School, will use the money for a kindergarten writing program that will result in each student producing a book.
The initial idea was to provide three grants of $400 each per year, for at least five years.
An anonymous donor provided the program enough money for six grants each year after hearing about them during church.
Three more applicants now will receive grant money. This means the church will be able to award six grants per year for the next five years, Stouffer added.
