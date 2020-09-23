BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City officials are affectionately referring to a local Census 2020 effort going on today and Friday as “the circus train.”
As the end-of-the-month deadline approaches for the census count to occur, emphasis on the counting of residents will be at apartment complexes and recreational vehicle parks from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“We’re trying to make a last big push,” said Jackie Walker, the city’s sponsorship coordinator.
Watch for multiple vehicles to pull up to these types of dwellings around the city. There will be an electronic billboard, music and giveaways as well as experienced census takers.
Walker said that it’s quick — a process that can be completed in less than 10 minutes.
“It will be loud, but fun,” said City Manager Toby Cotter.
There will be free ice cream, Little Caesar’s Pizza and Smith’s Food & Drug gift cards for those who complete the census.
The local count is lacking, with only about 57% participation in self-reporting locally, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Previous census counts have attracted more than 70% of the local population to take part, according to the city.
Enumerators will continue knocking on residents’ doors up until the deadline on Wednesday.
There is a count of the city’s homeless population occurring now as well.
Those who would prefer to be counted in a less public way still can go to the 2020census.gov website to fill out the census forms.
It has been difficult for people to access the census by telephone, Walker noted.
Cotter has stressed the importance of the census to city residents at every opportunity.
“The census helps inform how billions of dollars in federal funds are spent every year for services that are critical to all of us,” he has said.
It’s also how lines are drawn for legislative districts and reapportionment of seats each state holds in the U.S. Congress.
