BULLHEAD CITY — A resident has asked the Bullhead City Council to consider declaring the city a Second Amendment Sanctuary location.
In the city and Mohave County anyone “can walk around at night feeling safe,” said Jamie Starr.
While one reason it’s safe is because the Bullhead City Police Department does “great police work,” she said, the other is that “no one knows who’s carrying a gun.”
Some of the council members are serving their final terms so this is “your chance to leave a lasting, true legacy,” Starr pointed out.
Some in the audience responded with applause.
The request came at Tuesday’s city council meeting during the call to the public, when people can talk about subjects not on the agenda. The request and inquiries are taken under advisement; council members can’t directly comment on most non-agenda items. Often, issues are referred to staff for consideration on a subsequent council agenda.
It came a day after Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution declaring the county a Second Amendment Sanctuary.
Cities within Mohave County aren’t subject to the county declaration, City Manager Toby Cotter explained before the meeting.
The city of Needles, California, approved its declaration in July and Mohave County declared its support
for the Needles declaration in August.
Another resident asked the council and Police Chief Brian Williamson when officers would be outfitted with body cameras.
Scotty McClure said he wants the council to discuss rules that might be made for people using the homeless shelter and daytime resource center. McClure also said he wanted to see each city council seat represent a specific section of the community.
In other business, the council members:
- Heard from Veterans Treatment Court Judge Peter Psareas about a $500,000 federal grant that will be used to enhance the court’s operations during the next three years. It will pay for such needs as assessments of veterans, case management, drug testing and public defenders. The problem-solving court for military veterans dealing with addiction, serious mental illness and recurring disorders began in Bullhead City in 2017.
- Released financial assurance and acceptance of required improvements into the city system for maintenance of The Ridge at Fox Creek, Unit 3.
- Waived mineral rights to the land at Community Park known as Section 12 the city will acquire once it completes a land exchange with the federal government.
- Authorized the Bullhead City Police Department to accept a grant of $32,970 from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
- Approved an ordinance updating the city’s procurement code.
