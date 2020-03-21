BULLHEAD CITY — As of Friday, there had been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County.
Bullhead City Mayor Tom Brady would like to keep it that way.
“Now is the time for our restaurants, bars and health clubs in the community to follow the directive from Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and take the action necessary to voluntarily close your business to public access to limit community spread,” Brady said in remarks posted on the city’s website. “Restaurants should continue to provide dine-out, delivery and curbside options, but close access to on-site dining. I applaud the many businesses that have already taken responsible action. I encourage all other businesses to find ways to follow CDC guidelines to keep customers safe.”
On Thursday, Ducey issued an executive order limiting the operations of certain businesses in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19. Under Ducey’s executive orders, bars, movie theaters and gyms are being required to close, and restaurants are restricted to takeout and drive-through service starting in the nine counties with COVID-19 cases. Those are Cochise, Coconino, Graham, Maricopa, Navajo, Pima, Pinal, Santa Cruz and Yavapai counties.
As of Friday, there had been 64 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona.
For most people, COVID-19 causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, older adults and people with health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. That is why officials are concerned about containing the spread of the virus.
“Residents must understand that what we do affects the health of others and what others do affects the health of ourselves,” Brady said. “We have a responsibility to protect those that are susceptible to COVID-19. If you are young and strong, you can still unknowingly spread the virus to a loved one. We need everyone to come together to protect our parents, grandparents, and our senior community.
“Remain calm, be kind and help your neighbor. And know the city is doing everything we can to protect our citizens in these troubled times.”
More than a dozen Bullhead City restaurants already have closed their dining rooms, offering only to-go or delivery items. Others are joining that list daily.
The Bullhead City government website, www.bullheadcity.com, has a list of businesses — restaurants, retail stores and other outlets — that have modified their services or hours.
The city also announced Friday that City Hall will become a “virtual campus” beginning Monday.
To protect the health of city employees and the public, all residents will be required to make requests for services remotely, through mail, e-mail, online platforms and telephone, according to a news release from the city. City employees will be allowed into the buildings and are expected to work on-site to keep Bullhead City operating to serve its residents.
“It is imperative that we keep our employees free from the COVID-19 virus so that they can continue to maintain city services,” City Manager Toby Cotter said.
