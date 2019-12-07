BULLHEAD CITY — Lights of every color shone brightly in Bullhead City on Friday night during the 21st annual Boombox Parade.
The parade, conducted by the Colorado River Women’s Council, drew a large continent of participants and spectators for its trek from the intersection of Winter Gardens Drive and Hancock Road to Gary Keith Civic Center Park east of the Bullhead City Administration Complex.
Many businesses, schools, churches and civic groups had entries in the parade. Some were elaborate floats decorated to the dual themes of “Spirit of Giving” and “Christmas Around the World.” Other entries were much more simple: Christmas lights or other holiday decorations on a car or truck.
While many entries were in it just to participate in a community event, some were entered in competition, complete with judging and awards.
Dance Zoo was named winner of the Jan Ward Best Overall award while Desert Valley Elementary School earned the title of Most Enthusiastic.
Other award winners were Dot Foods, best use of lights; River Valley Dust Devils football team, best use of boombox; Young Scholar’s Academy, best use of theme; Mohave Electric Cooperative, CRWC choice; and Mohave Accelerated Learning Center youth clubs, youth’s choice.
Following the parade, many of the spectators trekked to Riverview Mall for the start of the two-day Mickey’s Winter Festival, taking advantage of free hot dogs and cocoa, an array of vendors and the arrival of Santa Claus.
The Winter Festival concluded Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.