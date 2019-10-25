BULLHEAD CITY — City officials and guests marked the completion of road reconstruction from First to Seventh streets on both sides of Highway 95 on Thursday morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony next to the ball field at Bullhead Community Park.
Some Bullhead Area Transit System buses provided a place to eat coffee and doughnuts — or simply get out of the wind — after the ribbon cutting.
City Manager Toby Cotter is quick to point out that the area should be referred to as North Bullhead, not Old Bullhead: Saying the entire area is old no longer provides an accurate description because so many new things are going on in that neighborhood.
Cotter also used the term “Original Bullhead.”
Examples cited by Cotter included Don Laughlin working on a condominium project on the Arizona side of the Colorado River across from his resort and Gretchen’s Inn becoming a Motel 6.
The beach creation in Section 12 — the southern end of Community Park — is another example. The park and its riverfront are integral to the future of this part of the city.
“The oldest streets were in most need of repair,” Cotter said.
Along with improvements to the streets themselves was construction of curbs, gutters and sidewalks.
Specifically, more than a mile of existing road was reconstructed by milling and applying asphalt pavement as well as constructing new curb and gutter and a five-foot sidewalk on the west side of the highway.
Microsurfacing occurred on several streets east of the highway. Along Lee Avenue, a five-foot sidewalk was installed on one side. Ramps were constructed at all intersections where new sidewalk was installed for Americans with Disabilities Act compliance.
Drainage improvements were part of the work in this area of the city as well.
A Community Development Block Grant, CDBG, provided about $663,500 of the work budgeted for up to slightly more than $1.07 million. McCormick Construction Co. and city staff completed the work on the streets.
The next road project that would affect that area will be improvements to the center of Highway 95 from Aviation Way to 7th Street, including a raised median, new striping, fog coating, pavement markers and new signs. ADA pedestrian access facilities will be reconstructed. The work is slated to begin in the fall of 2020, according to the city.
The Mohave County Airport Authority has expressed concerns about this Arizona Department of Transportation project because it will affect left-turn patterns along that stretch of highway.
Log In
