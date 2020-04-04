BULLHEAD CITY — City of Bullhead City employees began shutting down facilities affected by the latest expansion of Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order and a number of businesses in the Tri-state were scrambling to comply with another round of closures ordered to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in the state.
“Bullhead City staff spent a great deal of time Saturday closing park ameneties per Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order issued late Friday,” the city said through a release on its Facebook page. “Also consistent with the governor’s order, the city also instructed all barbers, cosmetology, hairstyling, nail salons and aesthetic salons, tanning salons, tattoo parlors, spas and massage parlors to close.”
Ducey’s order on Friday left public parks open but closed facilities such as basketball courts, splash pads, playgrounds and public restrooms.
“On Saturday, city park staff closed the skate park at Rotary Park, removed all rims from all park basketball hoops, closed all bathrooms, removed picnic tables and shut down all dugouts. All dugouts were closed at all softball and baseball fields because you cannot physically distance in any dugout. The baseball and softball fields remain open for personal use. No teams or organized groups are allowed.”
The removal of picnic tables was to prevent people from congregating in a specific location, in compliance with recommendations on social distancing and size of gatherings.
While the parks remain open, Bullhead City Manager Toby Cotter emphasized that the bathoom facilites won’t be.
“We must advise everyone to go to the bathroom before you come to a city park,” Cotter said. “The governor is making us shut down bathrooms. While we may not agree with that decision, it has been ordered, so Bullhead City will comply with the state directive.
“The city also removed dozens of picnic tables from the parks because large groups continue to gather in Community Park. The governor wants people to stay home. Bullhead City parks should be viewed more as passing recreation locations with very few amenities open until (at the earliest) April 30.”
The news release noted that while beaches remain open at both Community Park and Rotary Park, “phyical distancing also applies. ... Park rangers will begin to warn anyone at the beach or other park location not to gather in groups of 10 or more.”
Businesses affected by the new round of closures had until 5 p.m. Saturday to comply. Many already had closed; others were in limbo because they weren’t speficially ordered to close in Ducey’s initial rounds of executive orders.
That changed Friday.
Ducey’s office directs Arizonans not involved in providing essential services — or people seeking those services — to “Stay Home, Stay Healthy and Stay Connected.”
“During these unprecendented times, providing clarity for small businesses and employers is an important measure to ensure we protect our citizens, slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect this critical part of our economy,” Ducey said. “As guidance from public health officials evolves, we will continue to release information and direction.”
