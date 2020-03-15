BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City has decided to stop some programs and has made changes to others amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak around the globe.
These decisions are based on city officials talking with the Mohave County Public Health Department, and are based on guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the State of Arizona.
“The health and safety of our residents and employees is our paramount concern,” City Manager Toby Cotter said in a news release issued Sunday. “We are going to coordinate with the county, state and federal government to reduce possible exposure to the virus. We too hope that it’s only using an abundance of caution as no cases have been reported in Bullhead City or Mohave County. A number of cases have been reported in Clark County and the Phoenix area. However, we have many citizens that rely on local government to keep them safe. To do that, we also need police, fire, emergency services, hospital staffs and city employees to be healthy and working. We need to respond to our community if the COVID-19 virus impacts us.”
People age 60 and older, as well as people with heart disease, lung disease and diabetes, are considered to be at higher risk of becoming very sick from COVID-19.
What’s closed, cancelled or changed:
- Bullhead City Senior Center is closed and all of its associated activities have been cancelled until further notice.
- The Bullhead City Nutrition Center will modify food service. On-site meals will be provided to diners by drive-through. Home-delivered Meals on Wheels will continue, but scheduling of deliveries to home-bound seniors may be modified in the near future.
- City recreation basketball leagues have been suspended. Volleyball and softball leagues will be delayed until later in the spring.
- All activities at the Suddenlink Community Center have been halted. AARP tax services already have been suspended.
- The Municipal Pool will be closed for at least two weeks. City officials will work with county and state officials to determine when it’s safe to re-open the pool.
- All tournaments and special events hosted at city facilities have been cancelled through April.
- Bullhead City Police no longer will provide ride-alongs, tours and won’t have meetings. All planned special events for the department have been cancelled, including the Bike Rodeo that had been scheduled on Saturday. Incident reporting can be done by telephone. Call 911 in an emergency or 928-763-1999 for non-emergencies.
- All inmate outside work crews assigned to Bullhead City have been cancelled to better protect the health of inmates and the employees who work at the facility. Jails and prisons are among locations of concern to health officials.
- All city government staff-related travel has been cancelled until July 1.
The Bullhead City Council meeting slated for Tuesday will go on as scheduled. Several City Council members will be calling into the meeting and non-essential staff won’t attend.
Audience chairs in the Council Chamber will be moved and placed in the room according to CDC guidelines.
The meeting will be televised live on TV4, the city’s website, bullheadcity.com, and the city’s Facebook page. Council members will be able to view those comments on the Facebook page during the meeting.
Cotter stated that he will recommend canceling both council meetings in April because of the CDC recommendation on social distancing.
“City parks remain open to the public,” Cotter said. “The city will be sanitizing and cleaning frequently. While organized activities are suspended, we understand that many of our residents desire to get out of their homes to enjoy our great March weather.
“Please do not go out in public if you are sick,” he added.
The city also provided current guidelines from the CDC regarding protection of vulnerable populations, which calls for organizers of events throughout the nation that would bring together a minimum of 50 people to cancel or postpone such events for the next eight weeks.
Here is a portion of the guidelines released Sunday: “Large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States via travelers who attend these events and introduce the virus to new communities. Examples of large events and mass gatherings include conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings, and other types of assemblies.”
