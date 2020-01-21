BULLHEAD CITY — At least 60 people were in the audience on Tuesday evening to watch the City Council unanimously approve a resolution declaring Bullhead City to be Arizona’s first Second Amendment Sanctuary City.
The resolution, proposed by council members Steve D’Amico and Sheila Shutts, cited the 1791 adoption of the Second Amendment as well as various U.S. Supreme Court cases related to it.
It then went on to reaffirm the city’s commitment to support the United States and Arizona constitutions and state laws and expressed the council’s commitment to “take all actions within its powers as granted by the laws of Arizona, to support and defend the rights and liberties for individuals to keep and bear arms as guaranteed by the U.S. and Arizona Constitution ...”
The resolution also stated that the council “will not authorize or appropriate government funds, resources, employees, agencies, contractors, buildings, detention centers or offices for the purpose of enforcing laws that have been determined by lawful processes to unconstitutionally infringe on the people’s right to keep and bear arms.”
A woman who said she was the victim of domestic violence told the council that she found that having a firearm and knowing how to use it provided her with a sense of security — so much so that she now teaches others how to use firearms properly. A man — who, with his wife, adopted a little girl — said that he has a firearm at home in case the girl’s biological father, who recently was released from incarceration, ever shows up and threatens the family.
Second District Mohave County Sup. Hildy Angius, a vocal gun rights proponent, said the Second Amendment rights of Arizonans are threatened by Gov. Doug Ducey’s interest in banning the establishment of Second Amendment sanctuary cities.
Ducey also has shown interest in establishing red flag laws, which could allow individuals considered dangerous or suffering from mental health issues to have firearms taken away from them, according to Associated Press reports.
“Just pass this thing and get it over with,” said Scottie McClure.
Most speakers were in support of the resolution, but not all.
“We do not need another piece of paper to tell us it’s a Constitutional right,” resident Gene Quitmeyer.
Shutts said a reason why she supports the resolution is that she’s “very concerned” the country might end up in a second civil war.
So concerned, she said, that she hopes she won’t be alive to see it.
The resolution was moved up from its placement at the end of the meeting agenda so people there only for it could leave immediately after the council vote.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors adopted a Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution Nov. 4. Nearby in Needles, California, city council members declared that city a Second Amendment Sanctuary on July 9.
Legislative priorities
The council approved a slate of priorities for lobbying efforts during the current session of the Arizona Legislature: Short-term rentals, state sovereign land within the city, State Lake Improvement Funds, Highway User Revenue Funds, and election reform are among items deemed locally important.
Added during a work session Tuesday afternoon was HB2405, which pertains to halting transfers of fourth priority Colorado River water rights away from agriculture, municipal or industrial use in a Colorado River community.
The mayor, city manager and assistant to the city manager will be the designated advocates working with state officials.
In other business, the council:
- Will consider placing a proposal to increase the Transient Occupancy Tax on the Aug. 4 Primary Election ballot. The Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce has recommended the amount charged be 5% tax for staying at any hotel, motel or apartment for up to 30 days. The current tax is 3%. The chamber and city would like to have more money to pay for efforts aimed at boosting tourism.
- Approved the final plat for the Canyon Trails at Fox Creek, Tract No. 5190, Unit 6. EPCOR provided the necessary “Will Serve” letter that allowed the council to give its approval.
- Will intervene in the upcoming Arizona Corporation Commission rate case being brought by Southwest Gas. Council members are concerned about cost increases for residents and want to be able to review documents pertaining to the case and travel to ACC meetings as considered necessary.
- Opted to table two items: changes to the animal control ordinance and movement of the no-wake zone at Community Park. Both proposals will be looked into further before returning to the council.
