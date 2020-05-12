BULLHEAD CITY — Putting together city government’s spending plan for the upcoming fiscal year has been “a little bit of a challenge,” said City Manager Toby Cotter during a budget workshop Tuesday.
The COVID-19 outbreak has left city officials with questions about whether a significant number of expenditures will be feasible even though 2020 started off as a fine year for the city financially, Cotter said. Department heads submitted budget requests months before the pandemic’s effects on the economy became a factor.
“We had such high hopes about a lot of things,” Cotter said.
The spending plan is described as being the same as the current budget but with frozen positions and restricted spending. That reduction could end up being more than $2.3 million if the economy doesn’t recover sufficiently.
Even if the local economic picture is good, city government relies on allocations from regional, state and federal sources for a variety of functions.
The budget could total as much as $93.4 million, a 15.3% increase over the current $81 million budget.
It includes an entire program that might — but might not — exist during the 2020-21 fiscal year: A city water services department. The uncertainty stems from questions about whether the EPCOR condemnation process will be complete by June 30, 2021.
City officials are estimating start-up costs for the new enterprise totaling about $11.8 million. Costs to employ 30 new water services employees alone are thought to exceed $2.2 million.
Cotter said the city will know more once the condemnation reaches the discovery phase and EPCOR records are turned over to the court.
Other major allocations include the city’s $4.5 million share for a new Laughlin bridge and those new debt payments, $11.9 million for the water system, $1.6 million in annual street improvements and about $600,000 for other road projects.
The city also has a general fund unreserved balance of more than $12.3 million. While Cotter said the city could use some of the unreserved money — if necessary — not going overboard would be key.
City officials spent a decade building that surplus after the Great Recession left the fund with only about $5 million, Cotter said.
Cotter and BHC Police Chief Brian Williamson also proposed introducing the use of body cameras by patrol officers and police detectives. Fine-tuning this spending plan could help pay for the department’s start-up of such a program.
Williamson explained that the BHCPD not only would have to pay for cameras and other basic equipment, the department’s building would require technical upgrades.
“We want to do it right,” Williamson said.
Cost to implement such a program would be at least $500,000.
Cotter said the changes in the budget that would allow for this will be presented to the council on June 2.
A police department employee would have to oversee the collection of incident video recordings because its volume will increase rapidly. That person not only would have to keep track of the recordings but also handle public information requests to see them.
Cotter also asked council members to list their priorities for expenditures that they consider important enough to remove from the deferred spending list. Among their choices could be to move ahead with building a commercial launch ramp and making improvements at Community Park worth a total of $550,000; replacing five patrol vehicles and paying for a support services manager at the Bullhead City Police Department; paying part-time wages totalling about $299,500 for recreation and parks maintenance; and hiring an assistant to the city manager for $34,010.
City government doesn’t charge a property tax but depends heavily on tourism. Bullhead City has been able to carve out a sports tourism economy that has benefitted not only local businesses but also surrounding businesses in the Fort Mohave/Mohave Valley area, Laughlin and Needles.
Improvements at Community Park along the Colorado River also have bolstered regional tourism.
Nevada hasn’t announced when it might begin reopening casinos and gaming resorts, which has profoundly affected Bullhead City and other parts of the region. Laughlin resorts employ thousands of Bullhead City residents and at least partially support most other local businesses.
Cotter said he hopes there might be a start to reopening Laughlin casinos later this month, perhaps as soon as Memorial Day weekend.
“How long can we go with Laughlin having a mediocre to poor economy?” he asked rhetorically.
Council members are scheduled to tentatively approve the budget on June 2. The budget schedules will be published June 7 and June 14. The council is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the budget before its final adoption on June 16.
See the draft spending plan at bullheadcity.com. It is posted within the online contents of the city’s Finance Department.
