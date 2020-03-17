BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Council on Tuesday adopted a declaration of emergency order to combat COVID-19.
Four members of the council, including Mayor Tom Brady, were at the meeting. They left empty council seats between them to adhere with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on staying at least six feet apart.
Three other council members participated in the meeting by telephone, as did many city employees.
Chairs for people in the audience also were spaced six feet apart. About two dozen people were there. A large television screen was set up outside in case there had been more people than chairs.
Another city employee had the duty of using sanitary wipes on the public podium and microphone after each speaker. Dozens of comments were made during the meeting.
The same employee also had to keep pushing open one set of the front doors so no one would have to touch a door handle and risk infection by the virus.
Some people at the meeting said the precautions seemed to be over the top. City Manager Toby Cotter vehemently disagreed.
“We are in the most vulnerable county in America,” Cotter said. “This is not an overreaction. Seniors are dying.”
Though no one in Mohave County had tested positive for the virus, more than 100 Americans have died from it, according to Associated Press.
A large number of Bullhead City residents fall under the CDC’s description of higher risk to become very sick from COVID-19: Age 60 and older, as well as people with chronic conditions such as heart disease, lung disease and diabetes, can become very ill from the virus.
Shutting down is, Cotter said, “what we’re being told to do.”
The process will allow city officials purview to find and secure items no longer available in local stores, such as toilet paper, diapers, baby formula and food.
“We will need the help,” Cotter explained.
“Even though you think we’re going overboard, think of Italy,” Brady said.
As of Tuesday, Italy had reported 27,980 infections with 2,503 deaths.
Council members also canceled meetings that would have occurred April 7 and 21 because of COVID-19.
Rivyve appeal approved
Rivyve Behavioral Health’s conditional-use permit application to operate a behavioral health residential facility at the former location of a 38,000-square-feet nursing home at 2150 Silver Creek Road was accepted by the council.
The facility would serve up to 90 clients with addiction and other behavioral health challenges . Of those 90 spaces, 16 would be detox beds.
A large number of speakers spoke for and against the plan.
Rivyve intends to open the facility this summer.
In other business, the council members:
- Approved a preliminary plat for City Square Unit 2, which is where the old Kmart building is located. It’s planned for reuse as a climate-controlled indoor storage facility with some retailing.
- Resolved to support a U.S. Bureau of Land Management plan to reduce the number of wild burros in and near the Black Mountain Herd Management Area.
- Approved the final plat for Belle Air Heights.
- Will recommend to the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control that a new Series 12 license be approved for Bonito Guadalajara Restaurant at 1778 Highway 95 (across from Safeway).
- Appointed Grace Hecht to the Bullhead Area Transit System Commission to fill a partial term ending Sept. 30, 2021.
- Tabled a request to display plaques in city buildings with the national motto “In God We Trust.”
