BULLHEAD CITY — The City Council is scheduled to adopt the 2019-2020 fiscal year budget during its meeting that begins at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at 1255 Marina Blvd.
There will be a final public hearing before the anticipated council vote on the $81 million budget covering the fiscal year that begins July 1, and ends June 30, 2020.
This draft includes four new city positions: an office assistant for development services, an assistant public works director, an emergency services dispatcher, and a clerk for the Veterans Treatment Court. The clerk is funded by a grant to the court. That would bring the number of city employees — full and part-time — to 286.5, but still fewer than the more than 300 city employees in the mid-2000s.
Added during a budget workshop were a 12-inch interlink line between the Section 10 and Section 18 wastewater plants to better route effluent. Cost for the project may be offset by a grant.
The budget also includes only the roughly $3 million for Arizona-side infrastructure to a planned four-lane second bridge that would allow vehicles to travel over Colorado River between Bullhead City and Laughlin. An invitation to bid on the project was in the Daily News’ Legal Notices section on Sunday and will appear two more times.
Bond arrangements were made for the work before the Laughlin Town Advisory Board voted last fall not to support the bridge project coming from Bullhead Parkway on the Arizona side and meeting a three-mile extension from Needles Highway that Nevada would have to pay an estimated $15.8 million to build.
Additional money subsequently requested by Nevada officials for the bridge itself — up to $4.5 million — is not included in the budget. Nevada would be responsible for an equal amount to make up for an estimated shortfall of about $9 million.
Water rights payments
The council is being asked to approve bonding of $3 million over 20 years to pay $2.8 million to Mohave County Water Authority to complete purchase of water rights for a total of 3,255 acre-feet of Colorado River water.
One agreement is for 2,505 acre-feet with Kingman that requires more than $1.92 million be paid off by Dec. 31. That’s the final portion of a 6,000 acre-feet rights purchase agreement originally made in 1995.
The remaining amount is for 750 acre-feet of Colorado River water rights from the water authority. Cost is about $809,000.
CDBG public hearing
There will be a second public hearing about the fiscal year 2020 Community Development Block Grant. The first was held May 16 and the suggestion for use of the money to pay for rehabilitation work on the Senior Nutrition Center appears to meet the criteria, such as public facilities and improvements, community/supportive housing and facilities, public services for low-income people, economic development, and neighborhood revitalization and redevelopment.
A second suggestion to improve a road near a school didn’t fit the CDBG criteria.
Council members could approve the matter Tuesday.
Also on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting:
- Provide the Boys’ & Girls’ Clubs of the Colorado River with $50,000 for after school programs and amend the city’s agreement with the organization for one more year, ending June 30, 2020.
- Elect a new City Council Vice Mayor to start July 1. The current Vice Mayor is Council Member Tami Ring.
- Several appointments to city commissions, including Planning and Zoning, Parks and Recreation, and Water Resources Advisory Committee.
