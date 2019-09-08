BULLHEAD CITY — Raftelis Financial Consulting Inc., will present information about potential water rates Tuesday during a special City Council meeting at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber, 1255 Marina Blvd.
The council will discuss water rates and valuation of the water system if the city were to acquire the system in and around Bullhead City from EPCOR Water Arizona, Inc.
Only the meeting notice was posted on the city’s website as of Sunday afternoon. Specific information to be presented wasn’t included.
Proposition 415 asks voters whether the city should move forward with the proposed acquisition and provides financial ceilings for the city to compensate EPCOR for the system.
The all-mail ballots for Proposition 415 are expected to be sent out in October and need to be returned by Nov. 5.
No action will be taken during this special meeting.
Council members also are expected go into executive session before the special meeting. It begins at 4 p.m. Tuesday and at that time they are scheduled to consult an attorney about the “financing of and associated ballot/election issues related to the possible acquisition of EPCOR’s water system in and around Bullhead City.”
No legal action will be taken during the executive session called according to Arizona Revised Statutes 38-431.03(A)(3).
