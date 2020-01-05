BULLHEAD CITY — City council members will consider removing development fees that were being paid to the city by Laughlin Ranch LLC.
The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chamber, 1255 Marina Blvd.
City staff recommends that future development in Laughlin Ranch be subject to “standard statutory and code requirements of other developments within the city” as of Feb. 1, according to the staff report written for council members.
The fees were based on development of larger parcels of land within Laughlin Ranch and initially were agreed upon by the city and developer during the mid-2000s.
An upward sliding scale gradually increased the amounts from $1,000 or $2,000 at the beginning and went up to a maximum of $9,500 beginning in December of 2015 to December of 2020 for each building permit taken out to construct a home there.
However, most lots now under development would be subject to a fee of about $2,000, the staff report stated.
The developer “apparently agreed to the imposition of the fees under the agreement in return for city’s agreement to not impose other fees related to development for water, sewer, utilities, transportation, or public services or infrastructure,” the report explained.
The final part of the agreement was to cover late December of 2020 through to 2031 and the fee for each residential construction permit was to be $10,000.
Except for a water resources development fee, no other such fees are being imposed by the city these days.
A wastewater capacity fee isn’t being assessed and is under review by the city.
The staff report also notes that the city has collected $490,000 in fees as a result of these development fees paid for construction of homes in Laughlin Ranch.
The development has “benefitted significantly from the city’s investments in public infrastructure in the area,” the report added.
Census 2020
Council members also will hear the latest information about Census 2020. City Manager Toby Cotter has been emphasizing the importance of residents taking part in the census, the nationwide population count that occurs once every 10 years.
Bullhead City has a citizen advisory committee focusing on the census. The committee was established in 2010 and exists to get as many residents to participate in the count.
This will be the first U.S. Census not only completed by people on paper forms; responses can be submitted online or by telephone.
The results of each census are used to determine such things as the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives, how state and local officials redraw boundaries for congressional, legislative and school districts, and the way billions of dollars in federal funds will be distributed to local communities.
Arizona is projected to gain a seat in the U.S. House as a result of this year’s U.S. Census, for example.
Executive session
There will be an executive session of city council beginning at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. It will be for “discussion or consultation for legal advice” related to the process of acquiring EPCOR’s local assets. No action will be taken during this executive session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.