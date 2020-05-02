BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City’s “virtual City Hall” will continue through the end of May.
The city announced the decision Friday afternoon.
“It is imperative that we keep our employees free from the COVID-19 virus so that they can continue to maintain city services,” City Manager Toby Cotter said in a news release. “This concept has worked. No services have been diminished and our employees have remained very healthy. We look forward to seeing all of our residents in person this summer.
“We are working behind the scenes every day to protect our residents and visitors. We look forward to a return to normalcy in the very near future. In the meantime, we continue to encourage our residents and visitors to contact City Hall via email, telephone and our website.”
The city has operated under the virtual City Hall concept since March 23 ensuring the safety of all employees who continue to serve the residents of the community. All employees continue to report to City Hall with normal operating hours Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. The public is not allowed inside city facilities.
To continue to protect the health of city employees and the public, all residents will be required to make requests for services remotely, through mail, e-mail, online platforms and telephone. Drop-off boxes also are available for most departments. City employees will be allowed into the buildings and are expected to work on-site to keep Bullhead City operating to serve residents.
Updates on specific services, business hours, health information and much more information about COVID-19 can be found on the City’s website at www.bullheadcity.com.
