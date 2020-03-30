BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City government on Friday filed an eminent domain case against EPCOR Water Arizona, Inc., with the Mohave County Superior Court.
On March 3, the Bullhead City Council authorized acquisition of EPCOR’s local assets by eminent domain so the city could take over the utility company’s local assets. Last November, voters approved Proposition 415, which gave consent to city officials to obtain the property and run it for the community.
EPCOR’s local average water rate had increased by nearly 90% since it acquired the system from Arizona American Water in 2012. Concerns about water rates expressed to city officials by residents and business owners were the impetus for the city to acquire the system from the utility company, said City Manager Toby Cotter.
Last year’s referendum also provided city officials with guidelines for the acquisition, such as bonding for no more $130 million to make the purchase.
City officials have said for months that they hoped negotiations with EPCOR would be a possibility. Cotter said he and Mayor Tom Brady met EPCOR executives in Phoenix once after the election.
A $55 million offer was made by the city to EPCOR. That amount was based on a valuation process by Raftelis Financial Consultants, Inc.
“There never were negotiations,” Cotter said Monday. “(EPCOR) didn’t even have the courtesy of sending us a letter.”
A spokeswoman for EPCOR sent a written comment Monday afternoon about the city’s court action.
“We’re surprised the mayor and city leaders are pushing forward in the middle of a dangerous pandemic. This is a generational public health crisis and it should be everyone’s top priority,” said Rebecca Stenholm, the utility company’s director of public and government affairs. “EPCOR has all hands on deck making sure water is safe, reliable and there when we need it. We’re disappointed the city isn’t waiting a few months to get past the pandemic.”
Cotter said the COVID-19 pandemic’s anticipated economic impact on Bullhead City residents illustrates the need for the city to assume control of the system on behalf of its residents.
EPCOR is expected to ask for across-the-board rate increases for its Arizona service areas when it returns to the Arizona Corporation Commission in May 2021 with a rate request, he said.
It’s one more reason why “the city feels strongly that getting local control of local infrastructure is more urgent than ever before,” Cotter said. “EPCOR is going to do everything they can to delay this for as long as possible.”
Everything being condemned comes under the heading of Subject Property in the city’s court filing. These are not only regulatory compliance certification for public service industries but also “franchises, all real and personal property, tangible and intangible assets, customer and business records, and plant, property and equipment used and useful for water service in and around the city.”
It’s no matter whether the properties are within or outside the geographic limits of the certification.
There are 55 sites identified by county assessor parcel numbers in the city’s court filing. Those assets are situated mostly within the Mohave and North Mohave service districts: Mohave, North Mohave, Desert Foothills, Camp Mohave, Lake Mohave and Rio Vista.
Not part of the condemnation proceeding are the Arizona Gateway and Willow Valley water systems within the Mohave district.
Also cited in the court document as a defendant is Mohave County because it “may have a interest in the proceeds of this action for any taxes, interest or penalties that are due and owing, or that may become due and owing, on the real estate being condemned as part of this action.”
Cotter pointed out that the money paid to the county comes from EPCOR’s local customers paying for their water service, not from EPCOR itself.
The city’s attorneys wrote in the filing that the city seeks “non-monetary relief, namely a final order of condemnation, however this case is complex and will require extensive discovery and involve voluminous documentary evidence, as well as expert testimony.”
Cotter also stressed that the public needs to know the city has been working diligently and in an organized way toward acquiring EPCOR’s local assets since consideration of taking over those assets became a viable solution to keep rates in control about 18 months ago. That includes hiring local EPCOR employees who want to stay on and hiring good attorneys to represent the city and its residents.
Jennings Strouss and Salmon PLC of Phoenix is representing the city along with City Attorney Garn Emery in this court action.
