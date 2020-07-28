BULLHEAD CITY — In the latest battle between city government and EPCOR Water Arizona, Inc., the city is able to declare a small victory.
City government will be granted full customer and rate payer status as an intervenor in EPCOR’s rate and consolidation case to be heard by the Arizona Corporation Commission, ACC. EPCOR objected to Bullhead City seeking status in the case as a commercial and residential customer as well as a rate payer.
In its response to Bullhead City’s intervenor request, the utility provider asked that the city be limited in its monitoring of the proceedings to matters only “offering evidence and positions on issues that may impact Bullhead City” as a commercial customer and rate payer because it cannot “represent the interests of any other customers.”
The response mentions that EPCOR has sought a federal injunction against Bullhead City because of alleged illegal electioneering by the city during the Proposition 415 campaign last year.
The case EPCOR Water Arizona vs. Brady et. al., is based on Title 42 of the United States Code, Section 1983, which allows individuals the right to sue the government for violation of civil rights contained in the U.S. Constitution or federal statutes. It is in U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona.
Voters approved the city’s plan to take the local water delivery systems last November.
Allowing Bullhead City to have the wider intervention status “would be unduly prejudicial, confuse the issues in the rate case, lead to improper delay, and lead to a waste of time and resources for all parties in this case,” EPCOR also wrote.
EPCOR’s response also notes that the city has filed a suit in Mohave County Superior Court to condemn EPCOR’s assets and run the water systems in the Mohave and North Mohave water districts that serve the community.
The city has taken the utility provider to court because attempts at negotiation weren’t successful. The decision that comes from this case in Mohave County Superior Court will set a dollar amount the city should pay EPCOR for taking over its local water system.
Estimates vary greatly regarding the worth of this system. The city’s consultant estimated the worth of the system to be $55 million. EPCOR hired its own consultant, Gannett Fleming, who said the system was worth about $135 million.
“EPCOR’s reckless motion was basically ignored,” said City Manager Toby Cotter. “It was again another major expense by ECPOR to try to silence the city along with its representation of its ratepayers, residents and businesses.”
Cotter said during last week’s city counci lmeeting that EPCOR is asking the ACC to raise rates paid by people in the Mohave water district by about 16% and increase rates for those in the North Mohave water district by 27%.
