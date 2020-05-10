BULLHEAD CITY — Council members will devote a workshop this week to hearing from staff about the city spending plan for the upcoming fiscal year.
The workshop begins at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the council chamber, 1255 Marina Blvd., and possibly could continue into the evening.
“This budget acknowledges the drastic impacts of COVID-19 on the local and state economy,” City Manager Toby Cotter wrote in his introduction to the draft budget for the year beginning July 1.
The summer appears likely to be a financially uncertain time, and the city anticipates “a possible significant reduction of revenues,” he explained.
That’s why “this budget has been designed with a very conservative approach, but includes positions and capital items that could be funded if the state and local economy improves,” Cotter also wrote.
The plan is described as being the same as the current year ending June 30 but with frozen positions and restricted spending. That reduction could end up being more than $2.3 million.
“Purchasing EPCOR’s water assets is the only major addition to the budget when compared to previous years,” Cotter noted.
Other allocations include the city’s $4.5 million share of the new Laughlin bridge and those new debt payments, $11.9 million for the water system, $1.6 million in annual street improvements and about $600,000 for other road projects.
An array of services, programs and capital projects are in the plan but would be funded only if the revenues are available, Cotter stressed.
Those include building a commercial launch ramp and making improvements at Community Park worth a total of $550,000; replacing five patrol vehicles and paying for a support services manager at the B ullhead City Police Department; paying part-time wages for recreation and parks maintenance of about $299,500; and hiring an assistant to the city manager for $34,010.
Federal and state aid to offset costs associated with COVID-19 is anticipated. Some funds to help the city pay for senior meals and public transportation already have come through, and grants are being pursued.
Some good news is that non-essential businesses in Arizona could open within the next few days. Gov. Doug Ducey’s order was extended through May 15.
However, it still isn’t know when the Laughlin casinos will reopen, and those 5,000 gaming employees still are without jobs.
The budget could be up to $93.4 million, which would be a 15.3% increase over the current $81 million budget. The city also has a general fund unreserved balance of more than $12.3 million.
Before the COVID-19 outbreak, Bullhead City’s economic picture was being described as “robust.” There was significant new home and new business construction. Sports tourism was booming, there were many winter visitors and the number of summer visitors was expected to be high as well.
State shared revenues were estimated to grow by 8% — more than $1 million, according to Cotter.
Public seating inside the chamber will be the same as regular council meetings this month: wide-seat seating set up according to guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
People who arrive too late to occupy one of the seats inside the chamber can watch the workshop on a television screen outside the council chamber or view it from home on TV4 or bullheadcity.com.
The spending plan also is available for viewing on the city’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.