BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Recreation Division is conducting the second annual Dink for Pink pickleball tournament Oct. 3-5 at the Rotary Park pickleball courts.
Registration closes Friday with online registration available at www.pickleballtournaments.com.
Registration is $30. The tournament is for players 19 years of age and older. Three divisions — singles, doubles and mixed doubles — will be offered.
“Pickleball is one of the fastest growing recreational activities out there and we are very pleased with the opportunity to host tournaments at our newly built courts at Rotary Park.” Recreation Manager Derek Sedler said.
Pickleball combines elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis, and is played on a badminton-sized court using enlarged paddles and a plastic whiffle ball.
In addition to the courts at Rotary Park, the city holds open gym hours at Suddenlink Center with pickleball played from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Saturday, 1:15 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Fridays. Cost is $2 per person.
For information about the Dink for Pink tournament and other activities conducted by the Recreation Division, contact Sedler at 928-763-9400 or go to www.bullheadcity.com and click on the “Recreation” tab.
