BULLHEAD CITY — The City of Bullhead City Public Works Department has the following projects going on in addition to regular work around our city during the week of March 30:
- Wastewater wants to remind you only flush human waste, toilet paper and grey water. Please do not flush any wipes and other types of paper or non-paper products. See the video on Bullhead City’s Facebook page.
- City crews will be performing citywide sewer cleaning in various neighborhoods.
- City crews will be performing citywide sewer video inspection.
- City crews will be performing citywide street sweeping in various neighborhoods.
- City crews will be performing citywide traffic and street light maintenance and repairs in various locations throughout the city.
- City crews will be performing weed abatement citywide, which will consist of mechanical control and herbicide applications.
- City crews will be doing street striping in various areas of the city. Use caution.
- Traffic Signal at Highway 95 and Corwin will be activated the night of March 31. There will be extra traffic control and detours posted during final construction. The city would also like to remind motorists to obey all speed limit and construction zone signs in the area. Use caution in all work zones.
- McCormick Construction has started work on the Bullhead Parkway extension to the new Laughlin bridge project. Use caution.
- The city has entered into a contract with Premier Backhoe to replace 840 linear feet of ductile iron pipe on Phyllis Drive. The work has begun and will continue through early April. Temporary road closures and detours are to be expected during this project. Use caution.
- City crews will be closing Sunshine Marina through April 10 for parking lot reconstruction project. Use caution.
City crews will continue slurry work for CSMP 19/20 as programmed. Refer to the city’s project website for further details at: https://www.bullheadcity.com/departments/public-works/street-maintenance/csmp18-19.
