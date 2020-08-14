BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Public Works Department has the following projects going on in addition to regular work around our City during the week of Aug. 17:
- City crews will be performing city wide sewer cleaning in various neighborhoods.
- City crews will be performing city wide sewer video inspection.
- City crews will be performing city wide street sweeping in various neighborhoods.
- City crews will be performing city wide traffic and street light maintenance and repairs in various locations throughout the city.
- City crews we be performing weed abatement city wide, this will consist of mechanical control and herbicide applications.
- City crews will be doing street striping in various areas of the City. Please use caution.
- McCormick Construction continues to work on the Bullhead Parkway extension to the new Laughlin bridge project.
- The city will be doing fog seal work on Silver Creek Road and Laughlin Ranch Boulevard, Aug. 16 and 17 between the hours of 8 pm to 5 am, please observe all signage and use caution in the area.
Wastewater wants to remind you to please only flush human waste; toilet paper and grey water please do not flush any wipes and paper or non-paper products. Please see the video on Bullhead City’s Facebook page.
