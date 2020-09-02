BULLHEAD CITY — The city is looking for volunteers to help clean up debris littering the Colorado River.
This River Clean-up will occur from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sept. 10, the same day the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation will reduce the amount of water released from Davis Dam to about 2,000 cubic feet per second as part of a program to abate the caddisfly population along the Colorado River by dessicating larvae and pupae.
River flow from the dam was reduced on Aug. 27 for the same pilot project.
Michael Cavallaro, the city’s pest abatement manager, told city council members the low river level resulted in a 46% mortality rate of caddisfly larvae alone.
The low water level is good for such a river cleanup effort while also wreaking havoc on the caddisflies.
There will be four sites for volunteers to beautify: Community Park, Rotary Park, Colorado River Nature Center and Davis Camp. Volunteers will need to supply their own water, gloves, trash grabbers, sunscreen and appropriate clothing such as a hat and closed-toe shoes. City employees will be at each of the four locations to assist volunteers. Trash bags will be available on the beaches.
Canoers and kayakers are invited to assist in the cleanup effort.
Riverfront residents and businesses are encouraged to take this opportunity to conduct dock, boat and property maintenance. Recommended maintenance activities include washing or scrubbing boat hulls, under docks, and portions of seawalls, jetties, or other structures typically submerged under the one-unit water release line.
All river users and volunteers should be aware that these lower-than-normal river flows may expose or create natural hazards. Be aware of potential unstable riverbanks, sandbars, gravel bars, floating or submerged debris or other unfamiliar obstacles.
Volunteers assume their own risk while cleaning the river.
For details, call Darlene Senio in the city’s Human Services Department at 928-763-9400, ext. 418.
