BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City’s 35th anniversary of incorporation was marked at two locations Wednesday: City Hall and the Colorado River Historical Society Museum at Bullhead Community Park.
Both served cake and other tasty snacks to visitors. City Manager Toby Cotter oversaw delivery of several smaller cakes to employees’ work areas Wednesday morning.
He spoke to groups of employees about the anniversary.
“Congratulations to all of you and all of us,” Cotter said to one group of employees. “It’s a really historical day for us.”
He made note of long-term city employees. In the Finance Department, one of those employees is Rudy Vera, the city’s finance director. He has worked for the city for 30 years.
On the wall of Vera’s office is the first check that the city received.
Cotter retold a story he heard years ago from Mike Conner, who was one of the city’s earliest employees and now the head of River Fund, Inc. A small group of people went into their own wallets and provided about $20 apiece so the new city would have a $100 treasury.
One of the younger employees smiled as he noted that he hadn’t been born when the city was incorporated.
Dave Heath, who was 12 in 1984 and grew up in Bullhead City, said he was probably playing baseball on the day of the city’s incorporation.
The younger man then said that August of 1984 was when the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ first album debuted. He wasn’t there.
Another cake was delivered to the executive area of city hall where Cotter, City Clerk Sue Stein and City Attorney Garnet Emery are among high-ranking employees who have their offices and staff there.
Those not-so-long ago efforts (depending on your age) are why “we all have a job,” Cotter noted.
Stein mentioned having the pleasure of meeting Alona Hougard, now 93, not long ago. Hougard was the first Bullhead City clerk and the person for whom the street Alona’s Way is named.
Cotter remarked that while many Arizona cities were formed long before Bullhead City, the community “has come a long way in a very short time.”
Mayor Tom Brady, who was the Mohave County parks director for many years, then a justice of the peace before becoming mayor, talked about when Highway 95 was only two lanes, when Safeway had mud in front of it and when washes were “dips in the roads.”
Early in adulthood, a boss once told him to move on to something — and somewhere — new about every five years.
“But when I moved to Bullhead City I loved it so much,” Brady said. “Everyone has the best interest of the (community) in mind.”
The museum will have its anniversary display up for a couple more days. The museum still has a variety of items from Bullhead City and Hardyville’s past on display permanently.
Colorado River Historical Society Museum attracted some visitors interested in local history, including Brady. He said that a large picture on display might not actually be of Bull’s Head Rock, the small land mass thought by many to have inspired the city’s name. It’s now pretty much submerged under Lake Mohave.
Brady was surprised to find a photograph on a wall in the museum’s video room that he shot years ago while working at Davis Camp.
A volunteer with the historical society taught art at Mohave High School in 1984, when then-Mohave High School student Suzy Dominguez was honored for designing the city’s first logo. The logo was on the anniversary cake served Wednesday at the museum and Dominguez’s accomplishment 35 years ago was mentioned in Wednesday’s edition of the Daily News as part of a reminder about incorporation anniversary activities.
Lacy Fortune Huft, known on campus then as Miss Fortune, provided the templates for up to 150 students to create possible designs for the new city’s logo.
Dominguez, Huft said, demonstrated considerable artistic ability and was able to put the elements together to create the round logo. Dominguez still works as an artist today.
“I’m going to send a picture of the display to her,” Huft said.
