BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Council on Tuesday approved a resolution authorizing city staff to acquire EPCOR Water Arizona Inc., property in and around Bullhead City.
The resolution allows for eminent domain or any other legal method “including the immediate issuance of an offer to purchase, and any negotiations that may be necessary, to consummate a purchase price for just compensation.”
The vote was 6-0 in favor of acquisition. Council member Mark Clark cited potential conflict of interest because he is working for Johnson Utilities which, in turn, is working with EPCOR. Clark recused himself.
City Manager Toby Cotter explained that the council action was based on concerns raised by citizens about customer rate increases by EPCOR. The utility has raised the water rates by about 90% during the past few years.
It was reported that the city’s valuation of local EPCOR assets is $55 million. An offer for that price is written into a letter that EPCOR should receive today, Cotter said.
He predicted that the offer won’t be accepted and that taking the matter to court will be necessary to obtain a price for the local system of pipes, tanks and other water delivery infrastructure.
Jeff Stuck, vice president of operations for EPCOR, told council members the utility isn’t for sale and that the valuation is something they “don’t agree with.”
“We’ll use any legal means to retain our business,” Stuck said.
Many people spoke to council members about the resolution and a variety of opinions were expressed.
Billy Pershing said he took issue with how EPCOR campaigned and decided the city should takeover the local water system.
“So many claims were dishonest, skewed,” he said about the No on Prop 415 campaign.
Harvey Pryor said if the quality of the city’s wastewater service is any indication of how the city would oversee a water department, that he was losing confidence because he could still smell “poop.”
“Can you give us some confidence you know what you’re doing?” he asked rhetorically.
Tour and work session
Council members toured the 38,000-square-foot building at 2150 Silver Creek Road being proposed as a site for a new behavioral health residential facility by Rivyve Behavioral Health.
The Bullhead City Planning and Zoning Commission denied Rivyve’s application for a conditional-use permit in February but the applicants are pursuing an appeal.
Council members held a work session afterward. After hearing from many speakers for and against the proposal, Cotter noted that Rivyve expressed willingness to compromise on several details in the application — such as number of beds, a permit length of six years, and having security on site from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. — that might quell community concerns about the facility being too large or a bad fit for the community.
Many residents who interact professionally and personally with people dealing with addictions and other behavioral issues have told the city such a facility is sorely needed, however.
There will be a public hearing about the application on March 17. This is when the council members could take action.
In other business, the council members:
w Allowed acceptance of a grant of $105,000 from the Arizona Game and Fish Department to purchase a law enforcement boat.
w Heard from local representatives of the group In God We Trust America, Inc. The people, from Amazing Grace Fellowship in Fort Mohave, asked council members to approve display of plaques in the council chamber and other public buildings bearing the nation’s motto: “In God We Trust.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.