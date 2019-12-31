BULLHEAD CITY — Some city government officials generated some not-so-flattering headlines in 2019. But two of these officials landed in court last year accused of wrongdoing.
Vice Mayor Annette Wegmann is alleged to have committed felony theft from a Bullhead City property management firm. Wegmann, 56, pleaded not guilty to the charge in November.
Because of a potential conflict of interest, Lake Havasu City police investigated a theft claim June 24 by the owner of a Bullhead City property management firm. One of the firm’s clients tried to locate contents of his condo on Moser Avenue.
An employee of the management firm told the owner that some of the missing furniture could be seen inside Wegmann’s home in the background of pictures she posted on social media. One of the witnesses told police that Wegmann instructed him to clear out the condo, that she was going to keep some of the furnishings, that she was going to give some to her son and that he could have the contents of one of the condo’s bedrooms.
Wegmann claimed she had the owner’s permission to remove the furniture, which the alleged victim disputed. The property management firm’s owner said that Wegmann was given authorization through an exchange of emails to remove the furniture but no communications could be found.
She previously said she is innocent and would not step down from the council.
Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle set Wegmann’s trial to start March 2 with a pre-trial hearing set for Feb. 5.
Bradley Oliver, support services division manager for the Bullhead City Police Department and director of the Animal Care & Welfare division, was accused of misdemeanor aggravated assault and obstructing governmental operations following an incident involving a paramedic with the Bullhead City Fire Department.
Oliver was put on administrative leave in July. He resigned his position with the city.
He was named interim director of Animal Care & Welfare in June of 2015, then named full-time director of the facility in November of that year. He subsequently was given additional duties within the department and was named support services division manager.
Oliver pleaded not guilty to charges in Bullhead City Justice Court. The case is scheduled for Jan 30.
